Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.05 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Trivago alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth $1,679,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Trivago has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.