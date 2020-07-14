$577.60 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $577.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.52 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

NYSE MRO opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

