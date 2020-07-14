$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report $38.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $40.44 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $159.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.15 million to $162.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.92 million, with estimates ranging from $161.26 million to $183.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

