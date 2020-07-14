Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $8.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.48 million to $11.66 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $7.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $32.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.62 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

NYSE ZYME opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

