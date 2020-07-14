Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $8.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.48 million to $11.66 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $7.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $32.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.62 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

NYSE ZYME opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LivePerson, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million
LivePerson, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million
Trivago NV – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Trivago NV – Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
$577.60 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. This Quarter
$577.60 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. This Quarter
$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc This Quarter
$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc This Quarter
Zymeworks Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Million
Zymeworks Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report