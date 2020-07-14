Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $21.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $29.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $104.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $120.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.98 million, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $143.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 509,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXK opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

