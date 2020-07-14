Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Aptinyx posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $2.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTX. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 712.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,108 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

