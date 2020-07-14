Loop Capital Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

BBBY stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Loop Capital Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target to $9.00
Loop Capital Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond Price Target to $9.00
Edwards Lifesciences Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer
Edwards Lifesciences Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer
TEGNA Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research
TEGNA Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research
Arrow Electronics Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup
Arrow Electronics Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares
Sealed Air Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
Sealed Air Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report