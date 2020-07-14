Loop Capital Boosts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $9.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

BBBY stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

