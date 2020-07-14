Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

NYSE EW opened at $67.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,240 shares of company stock worth $26,248,619. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,165,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

