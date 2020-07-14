TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 288.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

