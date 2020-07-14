Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE ARW opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

