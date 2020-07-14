Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -188.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

