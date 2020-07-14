Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.
Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -188.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
