Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

SEE stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

