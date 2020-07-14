Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,512.23 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,442.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,362.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 241.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

