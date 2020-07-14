Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of TAP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

