Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

SPWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

SPWH stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

