Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

