Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.