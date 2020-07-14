Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.
Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.