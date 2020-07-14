MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.58 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

