Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $580.32.

ISRG opened at $571.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.90 and its 200 day moving average is $549.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

