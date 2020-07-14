Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

