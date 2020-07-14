Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded to Hold at Dawson James

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dawson James to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLSN. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
