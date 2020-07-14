Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded to Hold at Dawson James

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dawson James to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLSN. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

