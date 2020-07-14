Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.19. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 633,362 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

