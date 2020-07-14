Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.45

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $404.45 and traded as low as $375.40. Vesuvius shares last traded at $377.40, with a volume of 114,474 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 480 ($5.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.45 ($6.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

