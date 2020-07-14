Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.09. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 609,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

