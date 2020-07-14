Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Parsons stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Parsons has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

