ValuEngine Downgrades Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.93.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $2.16. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 709.51% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

