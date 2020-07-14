ValuEngine Downgrades Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) to Buy

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $2.16. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 709.51% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.