ValuEngine Lowers Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) to Strong Sell

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

LARK stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $113,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

