Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBSV stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pharma Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Pharma Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.