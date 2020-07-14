Netcall’s (NET) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 54 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NET stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million and a PE ratio of 182.50. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.96 ($0.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.63.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

