Elecosoft’s (ELCO) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ELCO opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Elecosoft has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.38.

About Elecosoft

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

