DX (Group) (LON:DX) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

DX opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Tuesday. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.88 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.24.

In other news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 300,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($33,226.68). Also, insider Ronald Series acquired 40,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,906.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 791,510 shares of company stock worth $8,498,120.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

