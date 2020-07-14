Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.57. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.59).

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 30,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £64,272.60 ($79,095.00). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,596 ($9,347.77). Insiders purchased a total of 45,833 shares of company stock worth $9,675,038 in the last 90 days.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

