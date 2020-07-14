Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,140 ($63.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($63.99) to GBX 5,400 ($66.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,240 ($52.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,503.33 ($55.42).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,760 ($58.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,489.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($36.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

