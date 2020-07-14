Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.33 ($2.86).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion and a PE ratio of -59.47.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.