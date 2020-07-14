Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. DZ Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($19.81) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,958.13 ($24.10).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,968.20 ($24.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,803.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,713.76.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Insiders purchased a total of 1,921 shares of company stock worth $2,778,459 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.