GVC’s (GVC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVC. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on GVC from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 978.46 ($12.04).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 870.60 ($10.71) on Tuesday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 786.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 762.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

