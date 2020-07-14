FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON BGO opened at GBX 163 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 million and a PE ratio of -49.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.83.

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

