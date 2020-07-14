Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.19

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.75. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 13,100 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 37.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

