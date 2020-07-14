Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £105 Price Target at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from £100 ($123.06) to £105 ($129.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,040 ($98.94) to £106 ($130.45) in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($114.45) to £120 ($147.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($77.53) to GBX 6,500 ($79.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,275 ($114.14).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £109.70 ($135.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,173.96. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 69.78 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of £116.50 ($143.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of £108.37 ($133.36), for a total value of £2,615,835.06 ($3,219,093.11). Also, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($140.29), for a total value of £76,152 ($93,714.00).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

