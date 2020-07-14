Carnival’s (CCL) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,180 ($14.52) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 1,280 ($15.75) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,097.50 ($13.51).

Shares of LON CCL opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 581 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,864 ($47.55).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

