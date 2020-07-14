China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 990,600 shares traded.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

