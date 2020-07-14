Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ODX opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Omega Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 million and a PE ratio of -126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

