Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.32. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 25,900 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.