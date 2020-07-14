Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.32. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 25,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

