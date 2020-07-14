Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $3.76. Renren shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 17,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

