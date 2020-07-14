Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE PWR opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

