HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 457.69 ($5.63).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target (up previously from GBX 405 ($4.98)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 387.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 472.82. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.12).

In other news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 44,283 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

