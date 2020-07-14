DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.20

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.40. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,205 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 387,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 302,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,085,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

