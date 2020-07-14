Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $670.00

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.00 and traded as high as $670.00. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $670.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 670 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Murgitroyd Group Company Profile (LON:MUR)

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

