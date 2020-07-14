Murgitroyd Group (LON:MUR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $670.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.00 and traded as high as $670.00. Murgitroyd Group shares last traded at $670.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 670 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Murgitroyd Group Company Profile (LON:MUR)

Murgitroyd Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property advisory services. The company's intellectual property services include filing, prosecuting, litigating, licensing, assigning, and renewing patents, trademarks, and designs to third party customers, as well as recharged disbursements.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Murgitroyd Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murgitroyd Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95
Renren Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Renren Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Quanta Services Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Quanta Services Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
HSBC Holdings plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
HSBC Holdings plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
DTF Tax Free Income Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.20
DTF Tax Free Income Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.20
Murgitroyd Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $670.00
Murgitroyd Group Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $670.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report