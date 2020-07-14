Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.12

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and traded as high as $60.41. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 14,142,700 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

