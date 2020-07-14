Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $12.65. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 617,600 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

